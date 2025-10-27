/AAP, BJP lock horns over ‘artificial Yamuna’ setup ahead of PM Modi’s Chhath Puja in Delhi

AAP accuses BJP of creating a ‘fake Yamuna’ with filtered water for Chhath Puja, while the BJP defends cleanliness efforts. The controversy fuels political tensions
The political dispute surrounding Chhath Puja in Delhi intensified on Sunday (October 26) as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government for allegedly constructing a ‘artificial Yamuna’ at Vasudev Ghat with filtered water. The area is set to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the festivities. AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed the BJP had secretly filled a small stream at the ghat with water from the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, which provides drinking water to the city. He accused the party of attempting to mislead the public, particularly those from Delhi, Bihar, and Purvanchal, by presenting a cleaned-up version of the Yamuna as part of a political stunt.
In response, AAP released a video showing that other ghats, in contrast, still had heavily polluted water, presenting health risks for devotees. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to social media, condemning the BJP for undermining the religious significance of Chhath Puja. Leader of Opposition, Atishi, labeled the situation as ‘blatant discrimination’.
Also Read: ‘First fruit’ of Modi-Xi diplomacy: India-China direct flights resume after five years of suspension. All you need to know
However, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva rejected the charges, accusing AAP of engaging in political theatrics. He pointed out that the AAP government had banned Chhath Puja celebrations on the Yamuna banks between 2018 and 2024. According to him, the current BJP government had made substantial progress in cleaning the river and had made the ghats safer for devotees. Sachdeva further questioned why AAP opposed efforts to clean the river, arguing that it was unprecedented for an opposition party to oppose sanitation initiatives.
The controversy has taken on added significance due to its ties to Delhi's Purvanchal community, a key voter base of about four million people. AAP also accused the BJP of using chemicals like ‘defoamer solutions’, which the BJP had criticised when it was in opposition, and raised concerns about harmful bacteria levels in the river.The clash between AAP and BJP highlights the increasing political stakes in Delhi, with both parties attempting to position themselves as the true champions of the Purvanchal community and their cultural practices.