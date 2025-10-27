/AAP, BJP lock horns over ‘artificial Yamuna’ setup ahead of PM Modi’s Chhath Puja in Delhi

The political dispute surrounding Chhath Puja in Delhi intensified on Sunday (October 26) as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government for allegedly constructing a ‘artificial Yamuna’ at Vasudev Ghat with filtered water. The area is set to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the festivities. AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed the BJP had secretly filled a small stream at the ghat with water from the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, which provides drinking water to the city. He accused the party of attempting to mislead the public, particularly those from Delhi, Bihar, and Purvanchal, by presenting a cleaned-up version of the Yamuna as part of a political stunt.

In response, AAP released a video showing that other ghats, in contrast, still had heavily polluted water, presenting health risks for devotees. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to social media, condemning the BJP for undermining the religious significance of Chhath Puja. Leader of Opposition, Atishi, labeled the situation as ‘blatant discrimination’.

However, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva rejected the charges, accusing AAP of engaging in political theatrics. He pointed out that the AAP government had banned Chhath Puja celebrations on the Yamuna banks between 2018 and 2024. According to him, the current BJP government had made substantial progress in cleaning the river and had made the ghats safer for devotees. Sachdeva further questioned why AAP opposed efforts to clean the river, arguing that it was unprecedented for an opposition party to oppose sanitation initiatives.