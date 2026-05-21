/IMD issues 'orange alert' for Delhi as heatwave sweeps North India; temp likely to touch 46°C

Even after heavy rainfall and pre-monsoon activity intensify in southern and island regions of India, the country continues to experience intense heatwave conditions with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for large parts of North and Central India.

These regions are experiencing or expected to face extreme and contrasting weather conditions with severe heatwaves due to continuous dry north-westerly winds originating from the Thar Desert and adjoining regions. It includes Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and parts of Bihar, according to IMD.

IMD issues 'orange alert'

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An orange alert has been issued for Delhi-NCR for May 21, with maximum temperatures likely to touch 46°C. The national capital has already witnessed its sixth heatwave day of 2026, while elevated night temperatures of nearly 28°C have offered little relief after sunset. Weather officials said no major cooling spell or thunderstorm activity is expected over the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that heatwave conditions will continue across parts of North and Central India until at least May 26, affecting regions such as Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Similar weather conditions are also expected to persist in Vidarbha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar through the end of May.

Heavy rainfall alerts for South India

Meanwhile, southern India and the island territories are experiencing active weather patterns. The IMD has issued heavy rainfall alerts for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, predicting intense rainfall through the week as the southwest monsoon progresses toward the Indian mainland, with its arrival in Kerala likely around May 26.