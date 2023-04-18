IMD issues heatwave warnings for many India states as temps nears 45°C

Many regions in India have been experiencing scorching heatwave conditions in the past few days, with officials issuing warnings for the coming days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert amid high temperatures in three Indian states—West Bengal, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

In a press release on Tuesday (April 17), IMD noted that maximum temperatures were in the range of 40-42°C over many parts of the plains of Northwest India, Central and East India and 35-40°C over many parts of the rest of the country except over Western Himalayan Region (22-25°C) and islands (30-34°C). Maximum temperatures were above normal by 3-5°C over many parts of East and Northeast India.

Heatwave: The weather department stated that the heat wave conditions are prevailing in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal for the last six days, coastal Andhra Pradesh for the last four days and Bihar for the last three days.

As per the report, Northwest India is expected to witness a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C during the next three days and there will be a gradual fall by 2-4°C during the subsequent two days and a rise by 2-4°C thereafter. Meanwhile, the heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh on April 18, and East Uttar Pradesh on April 18 and April 19.

In East India, no significant change in the maximum temperatures is expected in the next five days. On the other hand, the southern part will see a rise in maximum temperatures by about 2°C (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) in the next five days.

Rainfall: The weather department also predicted that light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms is very likely over Western Himalayan Region during the next five days and isolated to scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Rajasthan from April 18 to 20.

The warnings were issued after a report emerged that at least 13 people died at a Maharashtra government event while being exposed to the sun for several hours.

(Image credit: IMD)

IMD states that in the yellow warning areas, the temperature is moderate and heat is tolerable for the general public, but there is a moderate health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases. It is advised to avoid heat exposure and wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes. And also cover the head with a cloth, hat or umbrella.

Meanwhile, in the orange alert regions, the temperature is high and there's an increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to the sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work. People must drink sufficient water, even if not thirsty and use ORS or other drinks to stay hydrated.

M Mohapatra, director general of IMD said, "When the winds blow from the eastern side or from the direction of Bay of Bengal then there is some clouding at times which bring down temperatures over the eastern states. But hot, dry winds from the northwest are blowing over east India, which has comparatively higher humidity levels due to their location. So, people in the eastern states need to take heat prevention measures adequately."

(With inputs from agencies)

