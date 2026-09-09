/IIT researchers called to help relocate Lord Khade Hanuman idol safely after all efforts fail

The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) has reached out to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore to help remove and relocate the idol of Lord Khade Hanuman safely. The 170-year-old temple is being shifted because of a road widening project being undertaken before the Simhastha 2028 festival. While parts of the temple around the idol have been removed, the idol itself has not moved from its place.

UMC commissioner Abhilash Mishra said, "The IIT team was invited at the priest’s request. The process and date for relocating the idol will be finalised only after their report. We are assessing whether it can be safely moved without damage."

The team reached the spot on Tuesday to understand more about the surroundings and what could be preventing the idol from moving. They used specialised equipment to study the idol’s depth and surrounding soil. Officials said that the Khade Hanuman idol is carved from basalt stone of the Malwa region, which is extremely durable. During the Parmara dynasty, interlocking techniques were used to install large idols, which could be the case with Lord Khade Hanuman as well.

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The road is being widened from Kanthal Square to Gopal Mandir, and the temple is falling in the way. Officials are working to relocate the temple and the idol safely to another location. But they have not been able to move the 8-foot idol, even with heavy machinery, triggering claims of divine intervention from devotees. Officials tried for days before giving in, fearing the machines might damage the idol.