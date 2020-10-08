IAF will evolve, ready to safeguard India's sovereignty and interests: Bhadauria amid LAC standoff

On the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, 2020 Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Thursday assured the nation that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard India's sovereignty and interests in all circumstances.

"I want to assure the nation that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard our nation's sovereignty and interests in all circumstances," said Bhadauria at Hindon airbase.

"As we enter the 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations," he added.

Bhadauria further stated that this year has indeed been an unprecedented one. As COVID-19 spread across the globe, our nation's response was firm.

"The tenacity and resolve of our air warriors ensured that IAF continued to retain its capability to undertake full-scale operations throughout this period," said IAF Chief.

He also commended the air warriors for their "prompt response" in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers and talked about deployment of combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality.

"I would like to commend all air warriors for the prompt response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all the requirements of deployment and sustenance for the Indian Army," he said at the event in Hindon air base.

"We have clearly demonstrated our resolve, our operational capability and the will to effectively engage the adversary should the need arise," the IAF chief added.

The Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a five-month bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh.

The IAF has made significant deployment in the region to deal with any eventuality.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh attended the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad.

Bhadauria inspected the 88th Indian Air Force Day parade here.

Nishan Toli being led by Squadron Leader Shivangi Rajawat marched at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on the occasion.

Two Chinook helicopters also took part in the flypast to mark 88th Indian Air Force Day here.