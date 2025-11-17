/'I will return as a ghost': Sonam Wangchuk warns as fast enters 20th day, stays firm on Parliament march | Gravitas

As climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its 20th day, concerns over his health continued to grow, with the 59-year-old vowing to remain committed to the movement until the planned Parliament march on July 20.

Wangchuk, who has already lost around 9 kg since beginning his fast on June 28, delivered an emotional message to supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), saying he would remain with them even if he did not survive.

"Will you all walk with me? Promise? Then, even I will stay alive somehow till July 20. If you don't come and if July 20 is not successful, then I will return as a ghost," Wangchuk said.

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His remarks came ahead of the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, when the CJP and its supporters plan to march to Parliament. The group is seeking justice for students who allegedly died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET UG examination conducted on May 3 after a large-scale paper leak.

Although a re-examination was held on June 21 and the results have since been declared, the protesters continue to demand accountability from the Narendra Modi-led government and are seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Wangchuk, who has remained a prominent face of the movement for Ladakh's rights, was detained under the National Security Act on September 26 last year. Authorities accused him of inciting violence in the Union Territory that left at least four people dead. He was released from jail 170 days later in March this year.

Several political leaders have visited Wangchuk in recent days, urging him to end his hunger strike while calling on the government to open a dialogue with the protesters.

NCP SP working president Supriya Sule met Wangchuk on Friday and assured him that concerns raised by NEET students would be taken up during the upcoming Parliament session.

Congress media and communications chairman Pawan Khera also visited Jantar Mantar and appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast. Accusing the government of being callous, he urged the Centre to engage with the protesters.

The matter has also reached the Delhi High Court. While hearing a public interest litigation expressing concern over Wangchuk's health, the court directed authorities to monitor his condition daily and provide medical intervention whenever required. It observed that every effort must be made to save the life of a citizen.

Despite mounting political appeals and growing concerns over his health, Wangchuk has refused to call off his hunger strike. He has maintained that ending the fast without any response from the government would defeat the purpose of the movement and has urged supporters to focus on making the July 20 Parliament march a success.