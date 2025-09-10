/Hundreds of Indian tourists stranded in violence-hit Nepal, await instructions

While exact numbers remain unclear, there are hundreds of Indian tourists from across states who are stranded in violence-hit Nepal. Ministers representing southern Indian states have started sharing data on how many tourists from their states remain stranded in Nepal, where violence erupted this week in what is being known as the "GenZ protest", which led to 19 deaths. At present, the Nepal Army has taken charge of security, with military personnel deployed across the capital, Kathmandu.

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister, announced the launch of their state's helpline and points of contact for Telugu people stranded in Nepal. "Reports indicate that 187 Telugu citizens are stranded in Nepal amid unrest. In my capacity as Andhra Pradesh's Real-time Governance Minister, I will be coordinating rescue and support operations to ensure our people are brought to safety at the earliest," he said in a social media post.

The Karnataka Chief Minister's Office announced that all Kannadigas stranded at Kathmandu airport in Nepal are safe. Following the instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Chief Secretary of Karnataka and the Resident Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi are in contact with Kannadigas in various groups. State Government officials have held discussions with Foreign Ministry officials, and steps are being taken to safely bring back the Kannadigas.

Earlier, the Karnataka Government had announced that 39 Kannadigas were stranded at the Kathmandu airport.

Elected representatives from Kerala have also written to the Indian Government on the ongoing situation in Nepal and the need to ensure the safety of Indian nationals and facilitate their safe repatriation.

Speaking to WION, a travel agent from Kerala who is staying at a hotel in Kathmandu with their group, elaborated that they reached Nepal on Monday, and came to know of the deteriorating situation and violent protests. "The situation for tourists is fine at present. We are at a hotel, and all amenities are available to us. The roads are almost empty, and there is very limited vehicular movement. Our return tickets are booked for Saturday, 13thSeptember, and we are waiting for information on the resumption of flights and related travel options," said Rafeek, a travel agent who is leading the 40-member group from Kerala.

Similarly, Nandish Kumar, who is in Nepal along with a 50-member group from Bengaluru, said that the situation appears to have improved following the military deployment. He said that their group was safe and staying in a hotel where all amenities, including internet connectivity, were being provided. However, they are watching the evolving situation carefully, as they have until the weekend for their scheduled return flight.

The Indian Government advisory for Nepal asks Indian nationals to defer travel to the country until the situation has stabilised. Indians presently in Nepal have been advised to shelter in their present place of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise due caution, follow safety advisories from Nepali authorities.