/How is opening India's space sector to private firms transforming the industry? EXPLAIND

Skyroot Aerospace is set to achieve a milestone, creating history with the maiden launch of Vikram-1, marking India's first privately owned orbital-class rocket, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 18. The Mission, named Aagaman, aims to validate the rocket's performance ahead of its commercial operations debut. If the launch succeeds, it will become the first instance of an Indian private company placing a rocket into orbit from Indian soil, marking a major milestone in the country's rapidly growing India's private space industry after recent policy reforms.

In 2020, the Government of India introduced sweeping reforms in the space sector, opening the field to greater participation of non-governmental entities (NGEs) in enabling them to undertake end-to-end activities in the space domain on an equal footing.



Building on these reforms, the government introduced the Indian Space Policy 2023 to provide a clear regulatory framework and foster a vibrant space ecosystem. The policy seeks to strengthen India's space capabilities, promote commercial participation, drive technological innovation, expand international cooperation, and accelerate the adoption of space-based applications across sectors.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The vision of the reform was to augment space capabilities allowing to enable, enabling, encouraging, and developing a rising commercial presence in space; using space as a driver of technology development and fetching benefits in allied areas; pursuing international relations, along with creating an ecosystem for effective implementation of space applications among all stakeholders.

How have private companies changed India's space ecosystem?

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, confirmed that the space economy has risen to an estimated $8.4 billion, with 399 start-ups now operating across launch vehicles, satellites, propulsion systems and space-grade electronics. The reforms formulated a conducive environment for private investment and entrepreneurship in a sector that had remained largely government-driven for more than 10 years.



This resulted in the rise of the space start-ups, which have increased sharply from single-digit levels to 399 at present. It has also prompted the space sector to be valued at about $8.4 billion, which is likely to grow four to five times over the next eight to ten years, potentially reaching $40–45 billion.



The Minister also underscored the revenue generated after the launch of foreign satellites. He noted that out of the 434 foreign satellites launched by ISRO so far, 399 were launched after 2014, earning India revenues of nearly € 323 million and $233 million. This growth has reflected the country’s growing presence in the global space launch market.



The proposed change is transitioning from a “Supply-Based Model” to a “Demand-Based Model”. In addition, it will also help ISRO to carry out capacity building in the space domain through the development of new technologies and capabilities, allowing the sharing of facilities by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

NGEs to play a larger role

Further in future, the policy encourages Non-Government Entities (NGEs) to play a larger role in India's space sector by allowing them to provide a wide range of commercial space services. They can offer satellite-based communication services using their own, leased or procured satellites, establish and operate ground infrastructure such as satellite control centres and tracking stations, and use both Indian and foreign orbital resources.



NGEs are also permitted to develop and operate remote-sensing satellite systems, distribute satellite data and related applications, and commercialise technologies in navigation, communication and remote sensing. The framework allows private companies to manufacture and operate launch vehicles, build launch infrastructure, and develop reusable and advanced space transportation technologies.