Life under lockdown can be tough. You cannot go out. There is no school. nor college. Shopping malls are closed so are restaurants and clubs...

You are locked indoors but who said you cannot go places virtually?

Enter social media. With one click and scroll, you can cross borders, climb mountains and jam to the latest track. Social media has become India's favourite lockdown pastime.

Ask an Indian and he or she will most likely point at the phone. Indians have become hooked to social media.

Data is proof.

An average Indian is opening Facebook 20.9 times a day. In February, the number was 13.9.

India went into lockdown on the 24th of march and by March 29, an average Indian was opening Instagram 19 times a day. These numbers are from market intelligence platform-- Kalagato.

It says TikTok has emerged as one of the biggest gainers. It's session time has risen to 56.9 minutes. TikTok's varied content, despite the security concerns, seems to have worked magic with Indian users.

Live dot me too has seen an uptick in user base. Its time spent has grown 315% per cent between 2nd of February and 29th of march. With an average user clicking on the app at least 11.8 times a day.

A daily active user base is not something too many apps can boast of.

Twitter is at number 1 in India. Its daily active users have grown 30 per cent. Experts say-- it's courtesy the lack of newspapers. Live dot me is at number 2. Tiktok has been a gainer here too but misinformation and fake news remain a matter of big concern for this Chinese app. The numbers for Facebook and Instagram are not too impressive. That said, one must keep in mind that both these apps already have a loyal fan base. At the end of the day, there is one thing that all of these numbers are pointing at...

How are Indians passing their time in the lockdown?

Tik tok tik tok tik tok.