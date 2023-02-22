Holi special trains 2023 for Bihar: Indian Railways starts trains from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune to Bihar

Holi special trains 2023: The festival of colour—Holi is around the corner, and people have already started making preparations to travel to their home states to celebrate the annual event with their family members and friends. People from Bihar are also planning to visit their home state, and the Indian Railways is sparing no effort to make their journey as smooth as possible. The Indian Railways has announced special trains for people from Bihar to manage the overwhelming surge of passengers before Holi. Additionally, the railways has also announced Holi special trains for other states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

Check Holi Special trains for people from Bihar here:

Trains from Delhi to Bihar

People travelling from Delhi to Bihar should book tickets for train number 03256. The train will depart Anand Vihar and travel to Patna, arriving at 5:20 PM the following day. The train will run from March 10 through March 24, 2023 on Fridays and Mondays.

Similarly, people needing to travel from Patna to Delhi should book their seats in train number 03255. Patna-Anand Vihar Superfast Holi Special will depart Patna every Thursday and Sunday at 10:00 PM, arriving in Anand Vihar at 3:00 pm the following day. The train will run from March 9 to 23.

The above two trains will stop at these stations, please note: Danapur, Arrah, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj and Kanpur Central stations.

Trains from Karnataka to Bihar

People who want to travel from Bengaluru, Karnataka to Bihar should get their tickets booked for train No. 05272. Every Monday from March 13 to March 27 2023 at 7:30 am, Yesvantpur-Muzaffarpur Weekly Holi Special will depart and arrive at different stops until arriving in Muzaffarpur at noon on Wednesday.

For return journeys, people should travel via train No. 05271 Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur Holi Special. From March 10 to March 24, every Friday at 3:30 PM, the train will depart from Muzaffarpur and go via several stops before arriving at Yesvantpur on Sunday at 4:30 PM.

Trains from Maharashtra to Bihar

Those travelling from Maharashtra to Bihar can travel either via Pune or Mumbai. Pune -Barauni (05280) Weekly Holi Special will depart Pune at 05.00 am on March 11 and March 18 (Saturdays) and reach Barauni at 1.30 pm the next day. Barauni-Pune Weekly Holi Special (05279) will depart from Barauni at 12.10 pm on March 9 and March 16 and reach Pune at 10.30 pm the next day.

It should be noted that the above two trains will stop at these stations, please note: Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Patliputra, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Manmad, Kopargaon and Ahmednagar stations.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal, Mumbai-Jaynagar Weekly Holi Special (05562) will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal, Mumbai at 1.30 pm on Monday from March 14 to 28 and reach Jaynagar at 8.00 am on Wednesday. Whereas Jaynagar – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Weekly Holi Special (05561 ) will depart Jaynagar at 11:50 pm on Saturdays from March 11 to 25 and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 12:20 pm on Mondays Terminal, Mumbai.

Please note that the above two trains will stop at these stations: Darbhanga, Samastipur, Barauni, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, Arrah, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval and Nashik Road.

Holi Special Trains: Full Schedule

Train no. Holi Sepcial Trains Route Special Trains Name 04053/04054 Anand Vihar Terminal to Udhampur Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved AC Express 04672/04671 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Reserved Festival Special Express train 04530/04529 Bathinda to Varanasi Bathinda Festival Special Express train 04052/04051 Anand Vihar Terminal to Varanasi Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train 04048/04047 Anand Vihar Terminal to Muzaffarpur Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express 04518/04517 Chandigarh – Gorakhpur Chandigarh Reserved Festival Special Express train 04412/04411 Anand Vihar Terminal to Saharsa Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train 04060/04059 Anand Vihar Terminal to Jaynagar Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train 04062/04061 Delhi to Barauni Delhi Reserved Superfast Festival Special express train 04064/04063 Anand Vihar Terminal to Jogbani Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train 04070/04069 Anand Vihar Terminal to Sitamarhi Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express Train 04068/04067 New Delhi to Darbhanga New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Express Train 04066/04065 Delhi to Patna Delhi Superfast Festival Special Express 03251/03252 Rajgir to Anand Vihar Rajgir Superfast Bi-weekly Express Special 05577/05578 Saharsa to Ambala Cantt Saharsa Bi-weekly Express Special 05269/05270 Muzaffarpur to Valsad Muzaffarpur weekly Express Special

Holi Special Trains: How to book Holi Special Trains?

Passengers can book tickets for the special trains on the official website of Indian Railways or through authorized travel agents. It is advisable to book tickets well in advance to avoid last-minute rush and inconvenience. Here are the links to the official website of Indian Railways where you can book your trains beforehand:

https://www.indianrail.gov.in/