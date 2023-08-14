ugc_banner

Hizbul terrorist’s brother hoists Indian flag ahead of Independence Day anniversary

Srinagar Written By: Idrees LoneUpdated: Aug 14, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

Rayees Mattoo was seen in the clip waving the tri-colour flag at his residence in Sopore Photograph:(ANI)

Rayees Mattoo, brother of Javid Mattoo who is an active terrorist, said that he waved the Indian flag out of his own will and that no one put pressure on him

As Jammu and Kashmir decked up to celebrate the 77th anniversary of India’s Independence, a video of the brother of a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist hoisting the national flag became viral on social media.

Rayees Mattoo, brother of Javid Mattoo who is an active terrorist, was seen in the clip waving the tri-colour flag at his residence in Sopore.

On Monday (Aug 14), on the eve of the independence, Rayees spoke to ANI news agency saying that he waved the Indian flag out of his own will and that no one put pressure on him.

“I waved the ‘tiranga’ (tricolour) from my heart. There was no pressure from anyone....”

He also credited the changing atmosphere post the revocation of Article 370—the provision that granted autonomy—and said that this was the first time that he opened his shop on the eve of independence, which didn’t use to happen earlier.

"There is development. For the first time, I am sitting at my shop on August 14, it used to be shut for two-three days. The previous political parties were playing games...My brother became one (a terrorist) in 2009, we don't know anything about him after that. If he is alive, I urge him to come back...The situation has changed, Pakistan can't do anything...Hum Hindustani the, hain aur rahenge (we were part of India, and shall remain so)," Rayees said.

Javid Mattoo Alias Faisal/Saqib/Musaib is an active terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen. The security forces had put his name among the top 10 terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. He is said to be currently settled in Pakistan.

Rayees also has a message to the misguided youths who joined local terror outfits.

“I appeal to them, come to the mainstream under the Indian flag. Today there is development, there is no violence (in Kashmir) and there is justice as no innocent is being arrested. Only those who are doing wrong are being arrested."

In the past, slain Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani had hoisted the Indian national flag in his native village.

(With inputs from agencies)

