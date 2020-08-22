History of Dogra to be highlighted in a mega multimedia show overlooking Jammu city

Jammu city will soon get a new landmark that will put in focus and highlight Dogra rule in the region. The mega mulitmedia project worth Rs 10 crore is set to be established by September end.

Chamandeep, engineer from Tourism Department of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, who is executing the project told WION, "The history of Dogra rule will be the focus in the light and sound video show."

As many as 400 people can watch the show the show -- to be broadcast in Hindi at the Bagh E Bahu, near the historic Bahu fort that over looks the city of Jammu. It will last for 30 minutes.

Legend has it that the Bahu fort is located at the spot from where Raja Jambulochan of Agnigarbha Sooryvanshi Dynasty founded his kingdom. Jammu is named after him and his son Raja Bahulochan who expanded his father's legacy built the Bahu fort and Bagh-e-Bahu.

The fort has a famous temple -- Babe wali mata ka Mandir. In 8th century, an idol of Kali was brought from Ayodhya and sanctified in the temple.

Since the removal of special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation into two union territories, the focus has been to increase development in the regions that were neglected.

Infact just last month, the then Lt Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, inaugurated Jammu ropeway project section II, connecting Bahu to Mahamaya -- two key locations of the city.

The project, however, is still not open to public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rakesh Bhat of Jammu Ropeway project told WION, "Local tourism will get a filip and the project connects three important and ancient temples of Jammu." He expects 4,000 tourists per day to use the ropeway project.

