History in making as all-women Air India flight set to begin voyage on world's longest route

Indian women are all set to create history as an all-women pilot team will fly over the North Pole, the world's longest air route, covering a distance of close to 16,000 kms.

An Air India official said that that flying through the North Pole is "very challenging" which is why best in the business are sent on this route.

"Flying through the North Pole is very challenging and airline companies send their best and experienced pilots on this route. This time Air India has given responsibilities to a woman captain for the journey from San Fransico to Bengaluru via polar route," the official said.

Describing the event as a "dream come true", Zoya Agarwal, who will command the flight, said she is eagerly waiting for the moment on January 9.

"Most people in the world will not see the North Pole or even its map in their lifetime. I feel truly feel privileged and humbled by the trust posed in me by the civil aviation ministry and our flag carrier. It is a golden opportunity to command a Boeing 777 inaugural SFO-BLR, one of the world's longest flight over the North Pole," Agarwal told news agency ANI.

"I am extremely proud to have with me experienced women team comprising Captains Thanmai Papagari, Akanksha Sonawane and Shivani Manhas. This is the first time an all-women pilots team will fly over the North Pole and create a history of sorts. It's indeed a dream come true for any professional pilot."

This will be another achievement for Captain Agarwal as earlier in 2013 she became the youngest woman to fly a Boeing-777 in 2013.

She will also become Air India's first woman commander to command a flight over the North Pole.

"Women should have self-belief even if they face societal pressure (and) not consider any task impossible," the young captain said.