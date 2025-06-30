/Himachal Pradesh Rains: 3 dead in 24 hours, schools shut in some districts

In Himachal Pradesh, three people have died in rain-linked incidents in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 20 since the monsoon began. Torrential rain over the past day has severely disrupted life across the state. With the early onset of the monsoon in India, states like Himachal Pradesh come to a standstill because of heavy downpour. One person each has drowned in Una and Bilaspur, while another died by falling from a height in Shimla, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) told PTI on Sunday (Jun 29).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' of heavy to very heavy rainfall in 10 districts in the state on Sunday, including Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur. Incidents like landslides, rising river levels and power outages have been reported in the state.



A total of 129 roads have been closed, with Sirmaur (57 roads) and Mandi (44 roads) reporting the maximum damage. The major closure includes parts of National Highway 5 between Shimla and Chandigarh. The iconic Shimla-Kalka rail line, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was also suspended. However, the administration resumed the services after the restoration work was done.

In view of the 'red alert' issued by the IMD, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has directed the authorities to close schools on June 30 (Monday). On Sunday, Sukhu directed the deputy commissioners of Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur to close schools on June 30 and take prompt action in ensuring the safety of the students.

Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Devgan has declared a closure of all schools, colleges and anganwadi centres, except IIT-Mandi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital and other medical institutions.