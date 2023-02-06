Hillary Clinton interacts with SEWA workers in Gujarat, announces US$50 million climate fund for women

Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state, announced on Monday (February 6), a US$50 million Global Climate Resilience Fund for women to combat climate change. She addressed salt pan workers at Kuda village in Gujarat's Surendranagar district that the fund will empower women and communities to combat climate change and help give new livelihood opportunities and education.

"Today, Clinton Global Initiative with the American Indian foundation, SEWA (Self Employed Women's Association founded by late activist Ela Bhatt) and other organisations, I announce 50 million dollar Global Climate Resilience Fund for women," Clinton said.

"I have had the privilege of working with EIaben and SEWA for nearly 30 years. But we are thinking about the next 50 years," she said.

On Sunday (February 5), Clinton attended a celebration in Ahmedabad to honour SEWA's founder, famous social crusader Ela Bhatt, and commemorate the group's 50th anniversary as a trade union.

Also read | Ethiopian government sends funds to Tigray region

She stated during the ceremony that the Global Climate Resilience Fund will assist in addressing the problem of heat caused by climate change for women working in the unorganised sectors.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is on a visit to Gujarat for two days starting on Sunday (February 5). While there, she will take part in activities sponsored by the Self-Empowered Women's Association (SEWA), which was started by the late social worker and Gandhian Ela Bhatt. Bhatt passed away in November 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)