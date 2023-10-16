Higher reaches in Kashmir and Ladakh receive fresh snowfall; valley witnesses drop in temperature
Kashmir Valley and regions of Ladakh received fresh snowfall today. Areas like Gurez,Pir ki Gali, Zojila,Drass and Macchil sector witnessed the fresh snowfall while as the plains like Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and Baramulla were lashed with rains
Kashmir Valley witnessed a fresh spell of snowfall on the higher reaches, while the plains faced an onslaught of heavy rains. The temperature across the Valley has dropped significantly due to the weather change.
Kashmir Valley and regions of Ladakh received fresh snowfall today. Areas like Gurez,Pir ki Gali, Zojila,Drass and Macchil sector witnessed the fresh snowfall while as the plains like Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and Baramulla were lashed with rains. Due to the snowfall, the Gurez-Bandipora and Srinagar-Kargil roads were closed for traffic.
''Overcast with intermittent Rain/Snowfall (over higher reaches) at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir. There are chances of Light to Moderate Rain/Snow (over higher reaches) very likely at scattered places of J&K. On 17th there is a possibility of Light Rain/Snowfall (over higher reaches) likely at scattered places. The weather will improve after 18th October, '' said the Meteorological (MeT) Department of Kashmir.
The authorities have also asked the farmers to postpone the harvesting of crops till 17th October. ''The farmers are advised to postpone harvesting of crops till 17th. The bad weather may temporarily disrupt transportation, especially at vulnerable places like Zojila, Mugal Road, Sinthantop, Sadnatop so the farmers are asked to be aware and plan accordingly, '' said the MeT department.
This is the third snowfall of this season in the Kashmir Valley. With the early onset of winters this year, the MeT also predicts further drop in temperatures in the coming days.
