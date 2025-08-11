Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sharad Pawar, began their march from Parliament to the Election Commission headquarters on Monday but were stopped by Delhi Police. The march was in protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged “voter fraud” during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The protest saw some drama and histrionics as MPs wearing white caps marked with a red cross over the words “SIR” and “vote chori” raised slogans and carried placards accusing the Election Commission of collusion with the government.

The march began at Parliament’s Makar Dwar but was halted at Transport Bhawan, where police had set up heavy barricading.

Akhilesh Yadav scales barricades

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav climbed over the barricades, chanting slogans against the SIR exercise.

“They are using the police to stop us,” he said.

Women MPs, including saree-clad TMC’s Mohua Moitra and Congress’ Sanjana Jatav and Jothimani, also climbed the barricades while others sat on the road and chanted slogans.

TMC’s Mahua Moitra and Mitali Bag faint

Amid the chaos, sloganeering, detention and sit-in protest, two Trinamool Congress MPs—Mahua Moitra and Mitali Baugh—fainted. Fellow politicians were seen attempting to revive them with water and first aid. Baugh was shifted to hospital.

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained

Delhi Police detained Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, for holding the unauthorised protest. Rahul said, “This fight is not political, but it is aimed at saving the Constitution. This fight is for ‘one man, one vote’ and we want a clean, pure voter list.”

Joint Commissioner of Police Deepak Purohit told ANI, “The detained INDIA bloc leaders have been taken to a nearby Police Station. We are still counting the number of MPs detained. There was no permission for a protest here, but we had intimation.”

New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar said there was permission for only 30 MPs from the Election Commission.

‘Opposition trying to create anarchy’

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused opposition parties of trying to “create anarchy in the country”. He dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s “vote theft” claim as a “lie” and alleged the protests were part of a “well thought out strategy to create instability”. Pradhan said, “Congress and other opposition parties want to make ‘intruders’ voters in the country.”