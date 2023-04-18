Heatwave update | IMD forecast no respite for next few days in these states- Tips to prevent heatstroke

Heatwave update: On Monday, several parts of the country experienced extreme heat waves with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions in states of India over the next few days. According to IMD, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar may observe heatwave conditions for the next four days. IMD has also predicted the same in Uttar Pradesh on April 18-19. Other states like Sikkim, Odisha, and Jharkhand will witness similar heatwave conditions over the next two to three days.

The weather department has issued an ‘orange alert’ in West Bengal, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh as there will be no respite from the rising temperatures in the coming days. An orange alert for heat waves is an indication to people that the chance of falling ill due to high temperatures will increase.

IMD’s press release of April 17 noted that the maximum temperatures were in the range of 40-42 degree Celsius over many parts of Northwest India, Central and East India. Other parts experienced temperatures of 30-40 degree Celsius.

The Western Himalayan Region was the only area where temperatures were normal, between 22- 25 degree Celsius.

Yesterday’s highest temperature was observed in East Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, where Mercury went up to 43.4 degrees Celsius. East Uttar Pradesh’ Prayagraj also recorded the highest temperature of 44 degrees Celsius at 1430 hours IST on April 17.

Weather forecast and heat wave warnings for the next five days:

1. In Northwest India, a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely during the next three days.

2. Heatwave conditions are highly likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh.

3. In Central India, a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely during the next three days.

4. There will be no significant rise in temperatures for the next five days in East India, but heat wave conditions are likely to be experienced over Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar, including some parts of Sikkim, Jharkhand and Odisha.

5. In South Peninsular India, maximum temperatures will go up to 42-43 degree Celsius and heat wave conditions are likely to be experienced over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next three days.

How to protect yourself from heat waves?

1. Wear lightweight and light-coloured, cotton-fabric clothes.

2. Cover your head with a cloth, hat or umbrella.

3. Drink sufficient water, even if not thirsty. ORS can also be consumed.

4. Use homemade drinks like lassi, Torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to keep yourself hydrated.

