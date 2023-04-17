Couple in India's Gujarat commit suicide, decapitate themselves using guillotine

In the Indian western state of Gujarat, a couple has committed suicide in a sinister, horrific manner. The married couple used a guillotine to decapitate themselves on Sunday. The incident took place in the Vinchiya village of Vinchiya taluka in Rajkot district. Police, as per a TOI report, are investigating whether the dual suicide was part of a superstitious or black magic ritual.

The deceased, a couple in their mid-30s, have been identified as Hemu Makwana and Hansa Makwana. The parents of two children — a 13-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter left behind a handwritten note.

The suicide note which was written in Gujarati said that they had willingly killed themselves and that no one was to be blamed. The note, signed with their thumbprints, indicated that Hansa was not feeling well.

Reportedly, a day before killing themselves, the Makwanas sent their two children to their maternal uncle's house. Upon returning, the teenage children discovered the decapitated bodies of their parents.

Vinchiya police sub-inspector Indrajitsinh Jadeja told the press that their bodies have been sent to Rajkot civil hospital for forensic postmortem.

Jadeja also revealed some gory details of the double suicide. As per him, the "couple used a make-shift guillotine to end their lives."

He said that "it is believed that they pulled up the blades of the guillotine themselves and released it in such a manner that their heads fell into a 'havan kund'," said Jadeja. Here 'havan kund' may refer to a vessel used in fire rituals where offerings are burnt as a prayer to the gods.

Near the 'havan kund' they had placed a makeshift temple and a picture of lord Shiva, along with a mud Shivling (an idol dedicated to Lord Shiva).

Police are recording statements of family members to help identify the reason behind this drastic step. The officials, however, say that they believe that the couple was not facing any financial problems or engaged in any family disputes.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE