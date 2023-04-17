India: Kashmir to produce mustard oil worth $98 million this year, says government

So far, the mustard fields of Kashmir Valley were only seen in film shoots, social networking sites and people taking selfies, but now the Valley is headed for a ‘Yellow Revolution’.



The Jammu and Kashmir government has said, according to an estimate, mustard oil worth Rs 800 crore ($98 million) will be produced this year only in the Kashmir Valley and the Union Territory will move towards self-sufficiency in the production.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha said that “Kashmir division is witnessing ‘Yellow Revolution’ with oilseed crops registering significant growth. There will be additional opportunities for oil extraction and value addition and therefore more entrepreneurial opportunities for people.”

The Lt. Governor Sinha highlighted the efforts of the UT Government to realize the true growth potential of Jammu Kashmir and lauded the efforts of progressive farming and improving agricultural productivity and encouraging the adoption of new agriculture techniques.

He also said the Jammu and Kashmir administration with citizens’ participation is steering the change in the socio-economic landscape of the Union Territory. The collective effort is to create a more progressive, growth-oriented and aspirational society and lay a strong foundation for the journey of the next 25 years.





