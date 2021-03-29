Heart of Asia Summit: World watches India and Pakistan in Tajikistan

As key stakeholders in the situation in Afghanistan gather in Tajikistan this week, focus will on the country once ruled by Taliban. Heart of Asia summit is taking place in Tajikistan. This is a conference to promote peace in Afghanistan.

But all eyes will be on the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan. They'll come face to face at the summit.

After the ceasefire at the border, speculation is high. Many say a pull-aside is possible.

The Heart of Asia Summit began in 2011. It is a forum for leaders of Afghanistan and its extended neighbourhood to gather and discuss their differences and disputes.

But this year, the focus has shifted. While Afghanistan will still be discussed, there is intense speculation over a possible meeting between the leaders of India and Pakistan.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in Dushanbe.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also participating.

Reports say that Islamabad is pushing for talks. The odds stack in favour of talks.

There have been hints and developments in the past two months. First, India and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to honour the ceasefire on the Line of Control.

Then Pakistan's Army Chief made clear overtures. General Qamar Javed Bajwa said it's time to bury the past and move forward. New Delhi still maintains, terror and talks can't go together.

But India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently penned a goodwill letter to his counterpart in Pakistan, Imran Khan. The letter said that India desired cordial relations with the people of Pakistan.

And for this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility is imperative.

Beyond Pakistan, minister Jaishankar has a packed schedule. He met with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. They discussed progress on the Chabahar port.

Also in focus will be the Afghan peace deal. Key stakeholders Iran, Russia, Turkey and China will be present.



India can gauge if the peace deal will hold.

The US Is looking for an exit. India has stakes in Afghanistan.

The Heart of Asia Summit is a good platform to assess the situation and make its voice heard in the peace process.