/‘He did not impose it’: Bengal CM defends Hindu preacher over appeal to avoid non veg during Durga Puja

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday (Sept 10) defended religious preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, over his appeal to Hindus in the state to avoid non vegetarian food during the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations.

Speaking in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Adhikari said Shastri had only expressed his personal views and had not forced them on anyone. He also called for the arrest of people who allegedly burned photographs of the preacher outside the Bhawanipore police station in Kolkata.

“A saint had come to Liluah, he spoke like a saint about nationalism, Akhand Bharat and on culture. Those who want to accept will accept, and those who do not want will not. He did not impose it on anyone. I saw a number of people burning his photographs outside Bhawanipore police station. I am directing the CP (Commissioner of Police) from here that these people need to be arrested,” the Chief Minister said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The comments came as Shastri's statement sparked a political row over dietary practices during Durga Puja. Congress workers held protests against Shastri's remarks, with some protesters reportedly burning his photographs outside the Bhawanipore police station.

The Trinamool Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) have also criticised the Madhya Pradesh based preacher over his comments.

Bageshwar Baba’s food appeal triggers political row

Shastri had made the appeal on September 6 while addressing an event linked to Navratri, saying “I want to appeal to the Hindus of Bengal that during Navratri, even if you don’t keep the idols of the Goddess, do not sell non-veg near the idols.”

Shastri had attended a religious event in Liluah, Howrah, on September 5 and 6. Adhikari, along with his cabinet colleagues, had met the preacher during his visit and also hosted him for dinner.

However, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya later tried to damage control over Shastri's statement. He said no religious figure visiting the state could dictate what Bengalis should eat or wear.

“Let me live the way I want to. Bengalis will eat what they have been eating. Can Bengalis not eat fish and meat? Swami Vivekananda has said it. Who is above him?” Bhattacharya said.

“Here, goat meat is offered as an offering to Maa Kali,” he added.