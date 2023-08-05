Haryana violence: Indian authorities demolish 'illegal' shops outside medical college
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that so far 202 people have been arrested, and 80 others have been placed in preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes.
The administration of India's Haryana state continued its action against "illegal" construction for the third consecutive day in Nuh district where communal violence erupted earlier this week.
At least two dozen shops, including medical stores and pharmacies outside Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College were reportedly demolished.
Throughout Saturday, the demolition continued with police teams present on-site. So far, 50 to 60 structures deemed "illegal" were demolished. Reports said that people fled the area fearing arrests.
Security remains heightened across Nuh after communal clashes erupted after violent attempts were made to stop a procession by a Hindu group called Vishva Hindu Parishad. The violence has also spread to Gurugram, near New Delhi.
Violence was pre-planned: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij
In total, the communal clashes have claimed six deaths so far including two home guards and a Muslim cleric.
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that so far 202 people have been arrested, and 80 others have been placed in preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes.
He alleged that the violence appeared pre-planned due to bullets fired from hillocks and stones collected on rooftops of buildings prior to the procession.
So far, police have filed 102 First Information Reports related to the matter.
While Anil Vij claimed a "big game plan" behind the violence, the Nuh Superintendent of Police, Narendra Singh Bijarnia, said in a press conference that the police have not found any indication of a mastermind behind the clashes.
The investigation, according to local Superintendent of Police, suggests the involvement of "disparate elements", which the authorities are currently identifying and arresting.
