/Handwara police bust terror module, ex-terrorist arrested with pistol and ammunition

Handwara Police, in a joint operation with the Army’s 21 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 Battalion CRPF, have busted a terror module being operated by an ex-terrorist in the Handwara–Kupwara area.

According to police, credible information was received regarding the activities of an ex-terrorist who was allegedly operating in a “hybrid” capacity for the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Acting on the information, a joint team launched an operation at an identified location in Handwara town. Following a security drill, the suspect was apprehended and identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohd Sultan Bhat, a resident of Kruhmura, Handwara.

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Police said that a Chinese-made pistol, two magazines and 16 rounds of pistol ammunition were recovered from his possession.

The arrested individual is an ex-terrorist and had previously been arrested by police in two cases, according to officials.



A case, FIR No. 232, under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Handwara.