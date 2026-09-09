/Handwara police bust terror module, ex-terrorist arrested with pistol and ammunition

Handwara Police, in a joint operation with the Army’s 21 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 Battalion CRPF, have busted a terror module being operated by an ex-terrorist in the Handwara–Kupwara area.
According to police, credible information was received regarding the activities of an ex-terrorist who was allegedly operating in a “hybrid” capacity for the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).
Acting on the information, a joint team launched an operation at an identified location in Handwara town. Following a security drill, the suspect was apprehended and identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohd Sultan Bhat, a resident of Kruhmura, Handwara.
Police said that a Chinese-made pistol, two magazines and 16 rounds of pistol ammunition were recovered from his possession.
The arrested individual is an ex-terrorist and had previously been arrested by police in two cases, according to officials.
A case, FIR No. 232, under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Handwara.
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Further investigation is underway to ascertain the broader network of the alleged module and identify any other persons or activities linked to it.