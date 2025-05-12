In India's Assam, the body of a missing child has been found stuffed in a trolley bag. The 10-year-old child has been identified as Mrinmoy Rajbongshi, a fifth-grade student at the Jatiya Navoday School, who lived in the Six-Mile area with his mother.

What happened?

As per an Assam Tribune report, Mrinmoy went missing from Beltola in Assam's Guwahati on Saturday (May 10). A missing report was lodged at the Dispur police station by his mother, Dipali Rajbongshi, the same day.

Police have arrested a man identified as Jitumani Haloi in suspicion of the child's murder.

It is believed that Haloi, a Grade-IV central government employee, and the 10-year-old child's mother, Dipali, who works in a private firm, were romantically involved. Dipali had recently separated from Mrinmoy Rajbongshi's father.

Mother behind the murder?

The boy's mother has also been detained by the police; however, her involvement is yet to be ascertained. As per the report, Mrinmoy Rajbongshi's mother, along with her lover, Jitumani, carried out the murder.

It is being reported that to mislead the police, she filed a missing complaint.

Citing Deputy Commissioner of Police Mrinal Deka, the Assam Tribune reports that Jitumani picked up the child after his tuition classes before murdering him and dumping the body stuffed inside a trolley bag on a roadside in the Basistha area.

The motive behind the tragic murder is yet to be revealed.

