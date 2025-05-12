Pakistan has denied claims that it has an Indian pilot in custody. The nation said that reports of a female Indian pilot named Shivani Singh in its custody were "fake".

What did Pakistan say exactly?

Addressing a press conference along with officials of the air force and navy, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry backed India's statement and said, "There is no Indian pilot in our custody."

He said the claims were all based on "fake social media reports".

Fake claims of IAF pilot capture

As tensions between India and Pakistan reached new heights, a propaganda campaign was spreading on social media platforms like X and Instagram. Among the many pieces of misinformation circulating online was the purported claim of an IAF pilot's capture by Pakistan.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday (May 11) also dismissed claims of an IAF officer being taken hostage by Pakistan during the recent tensions, labelling them 'baseless and false'.

Indian Air Force dismisses Al Jazeera Story



"Baseless and false", says Indian Air Force on Al Jazeera reporter Kamal Hyder in Islamabad claiming that an Indian Air Force Women pilot has been taken into custody by Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Nf3lwsL65T — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 11, 2025

The claims being propagated by pro-Pakistani social media handles were promptly refuted by PIB, the Indian government's nodal agency, for disseminating information to the media.

Indian Female Air Force pilot has NOT been captured🚨



Pro-Pakistan social media handles claim that an Indian Female Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, has been captured in Pakistan.#PIBFactCheck



❌ This claim is FAKE!#IndiaFightsPropaganda@MIB_India… pic.twitter.com/V8zovpSRYk — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025

On 10 May 2025, PIB fact-checked the posts, asserting that "This claim is FAKE!". Despite that, a new video of Al Jazeera correspondent Kamal Hyder is now being widely shared, supposedly confirming speculation that Pakistan captured a female Indian Air Force pilot.