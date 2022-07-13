Guru Purnima 2022: Quotes, wishes, status for parents and your loved ones

Guru Purnima is celebrated every year on full moon day in Ashadha month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, it is being celebrated on 13 July. This day is majorly celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains in India. Guru Purnima is celebrated to thank our teachers, mentors, or "gurus" who have helped us achieve milestones in our lives and played a crucial role in inspiring us to become a better version of ourselves. It is also known as "Vyasa Purnima" as the day marks the birth anniversary of the author of Mahabharata "Veda Vyasa". The day is also recognized as a very auspicious day by the Buddhists as Lord Buddha gave a sermon on this day, which refers to a talk or speech on a moral or religious subject. Our teachers and mentors play a very important role in our lives. They not only motivate us to move ahead but also teach us about values and life skills.

Here are the messages, wishes, images, and quotes to share with your family and friends on Guru Purnima 2022

If you want to achieve everything in your life so please follow the instructions given by your guru Ji On this auspicious day Guru Purnima we pray to God always take care of my Guru Ji

A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instil a love of learning. Happy Guru Purnima

Guru is the key to success in any field. To gain success, a person requires the master to teach. Only a complete Guru can teach others

A tribute to all gurus on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima for being the guiding light and showing the right path in life

To the world, you may be just a teacher but to your students, you are a hero! Many guru blessings always shower on you. Happy Guru Purnima!

You are the inspiration, made me with a spirit. It wouldn’t have been possible without you. Guru Purnima!

Not just on the day of Guru Purnima, but our teachers and gurus should be respected every day and should be thanked for their efforts. Especially during the time of the pandemic, when everything went online, our teachers had put a lot of effort into making the teaching normal and enjoying it. They sacrifice a lot of things to make us succeed, not only by helping us in academics but also by giving us moral support and teaching us moral values.