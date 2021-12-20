Gujarat officials arrest six people from Pakistani boat for smuggling 77 kg of heroin

Gujarat coast officials have caught six crew members from a Pakistani fishing boat who were carrying 77 kg of heroin in the Indian waters.

Indian Coast Guard, along with Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), seized these drugs from the Pakistani fishing boat.

The seized drugs are nearly worth 4000 million (INR 400 crores).

“The @IndiaCoastGuard in a joint Ops with ATS Gujarat has apprehended one Pak Fishing Boat "Al Huseini" with 06 crew in Indian waters carrying 77 kgs heroin worth approx 400 crs,” PRO Defence Gujarat confirmed in a tweet.

Officials have now brought the boat to the coast of Jakhau in the Kutch district of Gujarat for further investigation.

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Last month, the ATS had seized a similar drug consignment that was worth 6,000 million.

Similarly, in April 2021, the Coast Guard and ATS had carried out a similar operation in which eight Pakistan nationals were caught near the coast of Jakhau in Kutch. These men were carrying nearly 30 kg of heroin in Indian waters.