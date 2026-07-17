/Gujarat ATS arrests five more in alleged Jaish-linked terror module probe, total held rises to 13

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested five more people in connection with an alleged terror module linked to the Pakistan-based banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, widening an investigation that officials say has uncovered a network engaged in radicalisation, recruitment and logistical support activities.

The latest arrests were made on Friday following fresh raids in parts of Gujarat. With these detentions, the total number of accused arrested in the case has increased to 13.

The probe began earlier this month when the ATS carried out simultaneous operations across Gujarat and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, leading to the arrest of eight suspects believed to have been part of the same network.

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According to investigators, the accused were allegedly in contact with handlers based in Pakistan and used encrypted messaging platforms and social media applications to communicate.

Officials claim the group was attempting to identify and recruit vulnerable individuals while circulating extremist material online. The ATS is also examining whether the network was being used to provide logistical assistance and expand the organisation's footprint in western India.

During the latest searches, investigators seized mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices, which have been sent for forensic analysis.

Officials believe the digital evidence could help trace communication records, financial transactions and possible links to other individuals under surveillance. The agency is also scrutinising the accused's bank accounts and online activities to establish whether any foreign funding or interstate support network existed.

While the ATS has not revealed details of any specific targets allegedly identified by the group, officials said the investigation remains at a crucial stage.

Interrogations of the accused are continuing, and agencies are attempting to piece together the structure of the alleged module, its recruitment methods and the extent of its cross-border connections.

The crackdown forms part of Gujarat ATS's broader efforts to dismantle suspected terror networks operating in the region. Security agencies have stepped up surveillance in recent months amid concerns over online radicalisation and the use of digital platforms by banned organisations to attract new recruits.

Officials have indicated that the investigation is far from over. Based on forensic findings and intelligence gathered during questioning, the ATS is expected to carry out further searches and has not ruled out additional arrests in the coming days.

The agency has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, while reiterating that the investigation is being conducted in coordination with other central and state security agencies.