/From caste data to digital tools: Why India’s 2027 Census will make history

India is set to conduct Census 2027, which the government describes as the world’s largest administrative and statistical exercise. The survey is expected to cover more than 1.4 billion people; the nationwide enumeration will mark a major shift in the way demographic data is collected, with technology replacing traditional paper-based methods and caste details being recorded as part of the official Census for the first time after Independence.

The massive exercise will be carried out in two stages. The first phase will focus on houselisting and housing details, followed by the population enumeration phase. To complete the task, the government plans to deploy over three million enumerators, supervisors and other officials across the country, making it one of India’s biggest administrative operations.

A fully digital Census for the first time

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Census 2027 is set to bring a major technological overhaul by replacing the paper-based system used for decades with a fully digital process. Instead of filling out physical schedules, enumerators will record responses through secure mobile applications. Residents will also be able to submit their details online through a government portal before the door-to-door survey begins.

The digital framework is designed to make data collection faster and more accurate. Officials will use a web-based mapping application supported by satellite imagery to ensure complete geographic coverage, while field staff will have access to multilingual and offline-enabled mobile tools. The information collected will be transmitted directly to central databases, reducing the need for manual data entry and helping speed up verification, processing and publication of Census data. Enhanced security features have also been built into the system to safeguard the information collected.

Caste enumeration returns to the national Census

Among the biggest changes in Census 2027 is the decision to include caste enumeration as part of the nationwide population count. The move was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs in April 2025, ending years of debate over how caste data should be collected.

The government has said the information will be recorded during the Population Enumeration phase using the same digital system as the rest of the Census. It argues that updated caste data is essential for understanding India's changing social landscape and for designing targeted welfare and development policies. Unlike previous proposals for a separate caste survey, the exercise will now be integrated into the national Census, making it the first such comprehensive enumeration since Independence.

Continuing a 150-year-old tradition

Census 2027 also marks another milestone in India's demographic history. According to the Registrar General of India, it will be the country's 16th Census since the first nationwide exercise in 1872 and the eighth conducted after Independence. The previous Census was held in 2011.

The exercise will continue to be governed by the Census Act, 1948, and the Census Rules, 1990. The official reference date is March 1, 2027, while snow-bound regions will follow an earlier reference date to account for seasonal challenges.

By combining a decades-old census tradition with digital technology and expanded demographic data collection, Census 2027 is expected to become one of the most significant population enumeration exercises ever undertaken globally.