New Delhi, India

Delhi-NCR once again implemented Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Monday, December 16, after the air quality in the national capital declined rapidly amid the cold wave and the city breached the 400 mark on the Air Quality Index.

This comes hours after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed GRAP Stage-III when the AQI in Delhi was recorded at around 300.

Earlier, the GRAP Stage-III and IV restrictions were revoked in the national capital on December 5 after the air quality improved in the region. However, the AQI levels dipped once again in Delhi, prompting the centre’s air quality panel to re-invoke Stage IV of GRAP. It includes restrictions on vehicles with high emissions, minimising vehicular congestion by authorities, a ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities, and ordering hybrid mode for classes up to the primary.

The deteriorating air quality in Delhi is a recurring issue in winter from November to January. Due to low temperatures, high humidity, and reduced winds during these months, the pollutants get trapped in the atmosphere closer to the ground, making the situation worse for the residents and impacting their health.

What is GRAP Stage IV?

GRAP-IV are the measures implemented in Delhi-NCR amid the rising air pollution crisis. These guidelines are aimed at controlling the air pollution. The GRAP is divided into four stages, depending on the air quality prevailing in the city.

What is not allowed in GRAP-IV?

Construction activities are banned in Delhi-NCR.

Schools in Delhi-NCR are to conduct classes in online mode. Workplaces are advised to operate with 50 per cent of their staff working from home.

Trucks carrying non-essential goods will be banned from entering Delhi, except those running on LNG, CNG, or electricity.

Non-essential diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards are banned in Delhi.

Non-essential light commercial vehicles that are registered outside Delhi are not allowed to enter Delhi, except those running on EV, CNG or BS-VI diesel.

What is allowed under GRAP-IV?

Small personal constructions are allowed.

Vehicles carrying essential goods are allowed to enter Delhi.

Trucks operating on LNG, CNG, or electric energy are allowed in Delhi.

Trucks and commercial vehicles adhering to BS-VI diesel emissions standards are allowed in Delhi.

