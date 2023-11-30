Govt lists 18 bills, including on criminal laws, for winter session of parliament

As many as 18 bills have been listed by the Narendra Modi government for it to be taken up in the Winter Session of the Indian Parliament.

According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, among the 18 bills, two are related to extending the provisions of the Women's Reservation Act to Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.

Bills related to replacing colonial-era criminal laws will also be taken up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha.

These are Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya.

They were examined by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which submitted its reports with dissent notes by opposition members.

Apart from that, the government also plans to introduce a bill that seeks to increase the strength of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from 107 to 114 in a bid to provide representation to Kashmiri migrants, displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Scheduled Tribes.

Besides the bills, the government has listed the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2023-24 for presentation, discussion and voting during the session.

Cash for query allegations to be taken up also

Moreover, discussions on the cash for query allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra will also be taken up in the Lok Sabha (lower house) during the session.

A report on the case, prepared by the Ethics Committee, will be tabled and have to be adopted before the expulsion recommended by the panel comes into effect.

The Winter Session of Parliament begins on December 4 and continues till December 22.

Govt calls for all-party meeting

Meanwhile, the government has convened an all-party meeting on December 2 ahead of the winter session, PTI reported quoting sources on Saturday.

The all-party meeting, by convention, is called a day before the session begins. However, due to the counting of votes for five states on December 3, the meeting has been advanced by a day.

Five states are heading into polls on November and results would be declared on December 3.

The poll results would be widely-awaited as it could have a major impact on the upcoming general elections next year where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seeking a third term.