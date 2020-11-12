Govt increases domestic flights' cap from 60% to 70% of pre-Covid levels

airoplane image Photograph:( DNA )
The cap on the number of domestic flights was increased from 60 per cent to 70 per cent of their pre-Covid levels on Wednesday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the Indian Domestic airlines can now operate up to 70 per cent of the flights that they were operating before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.
In a circular, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that the order comes into effect immediately. Currently, the airlines are allowed to operate 60 per cent of their pre-Covid capacity.
"Domestic operations recommenced with 30K passengers on 25 May & have reached 2.06 lakhs on 8 November," Puri said via a tweet.
The ministry had resumed scheduled domestic passenger services from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. However, the airlines were allowed to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.
On June 26, this was increased to 45 per cent and on September 2, it was further increased to 60 per cent.
(With inputs from agencies)