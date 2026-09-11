/Govt earmarks four MBBS seats for families of terror victims

In a move aimed at helping families affected by terrorism secure greater educational opportunities, the government has earmarked four MBBS seats under the Central Pool for eligible children and spouses of civilian victims from Jammu and Kashmir for the 2026–27 academic session. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has now invited applications for the seats, which have been allocated to medical colleges in Bihar, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

According to the notification, one seat each has been allocated at A.N. Magadh Medical College, Gaya, Bihar, and Grant Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra, while two seats have been earmarked at Pt. JNM Medical College, Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The scheme is open to permanent residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir who are spouses or children of civilians killed, permanently disabled or seriously injured in terrorist incidents. Applicants must be at least 17 years old at the time of admission or attain the prescribed age by December 31 of the admission year.

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Candidates must also meet the eligibility requirements prescribed by the National Medical Commission. They are required to have passed Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English individually, besides securing the prescribed aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology and meeting the qualifying percentile in NEET-UG 2026.

Selection will be made on the basis of the candidate’s rank in NEET-UG 2026, conducted by the National Testing Agency. The notification makes it clear that the Ministry of Home Affairs will not conduct any separate entrance examination for the seats.

A priority-based system has been prescribed for selection. The first preference will be given to children whose both parents were killed by terrorists. The second priority will cover children whose sole family breadwinner was killed in a terrorist incident, while the third will include children of victims who suffered permanent disability or serious injuries as a result of terrorist activities. The benefit under Priority I and Priority II will be restricted to one child per family.

Applicants are required to submit their domicile certificate, NEET scorecard, Class 12 marks certificate, date-of-birth proof and category certificate, wherever applicable. They must also furnish supporting documents including the FIR, death certificate, post-mortem report and an affidavit confirming that no other family member has availed the benefit under the category.

Additional certification has been prescribed for Priority II applicants to establish that the deceased was the sole breadwinner of the family. For Priority III, applicants must submit a certificate specifying the nature of the injury or disability, duly verified by the competent police or Home Department authority.