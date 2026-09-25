/Government to launch nationwide 'Reform Utsav' on October 2 to highlight reforms

The Central government will launch a nationwide campaign titled ‘Reform Utsav’ on October 2 to highlight key reforms introduced by its ministries and departments.

The initiative is being planned as a first-of-its-kind campaign to showcase transformative reforms and the government's approach towards reform-oriented governance, citizen-centric service delivery and institutional reform.

According to ANI, citing a top source, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to be set to launch the ‘Reform Utsav’ on October 2. The campaign will include a series of Central government events and activities that will be organised in phases by ministries and departments in coordination with states and Union Territories.

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Ministries to organise reform-focused events

The initiative will involve all Central ministries, with each ministry organising more than a dozen events focusing on different reform measures. The events will highlight a people-centric approach to welfare and mark twelve years of transformative governance.

Ahead of the launch, officials have been holding several internal meetings to discuss the themes and arrangements for the campaign. Office Memorandums have also detailed activity plans being prepared by various ministries.

The meetings involve officers from different levels, including Joint Secretaries and nominated officials with expertise in relevant subjects.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also scheduled preparatory meetings on various topics linked to the Reform Utsav.

MHA to highlight PRAHAAR policy

The MHA's contribution to the campaign includes India's first comprehensive National Counter-Terrorism Policy and Strategy, ‘PRAHAAR’, which was unveiled by the ministry on February 23, 2026.

The policy focuses on preventing terror attacks to protect Indian citizens and national interests. It also calls for swift and proportionate responses, greater coordination through a whole-of-government approach and adherence to human rights and the rule of law.

PRAHAAR also focuses on addressing conditions that enable terrorism, including radicalisation, aligning international counter-terrorism efforts and promoting recovery and resilience through a whole-of-society approach.