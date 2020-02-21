Golden chapter in India-Bangladesh ties underway, says new High Commissioner Muhammad Imran

Bangladesh's new High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran has said ties between New Delhi and Dhaka are passing through a "golden chapter".

Speaking to WION on the sidelines of Language Martyrs' Day being celebrated at Bangladesh High Commission, High Commissioner Muhammad Imran said, "Bangladesh-India are passing through the golden chapter and during my tenure, I will take it to greater heights."

Language Martyrs' Day or Language Movement Day is marked every year in Bangladesh on February 21. The day in 1952 saw massive protests in then east Pakistan over the imposition of Urdu by West Pakistan leading to many deaths.

Elaborating about the Language Martyrs' Day, the high commissioner said," It is one of the most important days in our history. On February 21, 1952, people sacrificed lives on the streets of Dhaka. From then onwards, we celebrate this day, we observe this day as Martyrs' day. It was an inspiration for our independence and our father of nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman participated in this movement and he guided the nation towards independence."

In 1999 UNESCO declared the day as international Mothers Language Day.

The high commissioner added, "spirit is we should not let any language to die because languages are reservoirs of tangible and intangible heritage of mankind, so we must take care of every language of the world and on this day, I urge let us protect smaller languages especially because they are more vulnerable."

The comments on India-Bangladesh ties comes weeks before PM Modi is expected to visit Bangladesh.