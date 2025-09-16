/Gold rate trails at INR 111,930; 5.29% hike in a fortnight, it's only the beginning of festival season in India

Gold is traditionally looked at as a safe investment, and it is almost customary to buy the yellow metal during auspicious occasions. It’s a sign of prosperity and also has a never-diminishing value and rate. Gold is currently at INR 111,930 and is already reaching for the sky. The prices are only estimated to trail further hereon. WION had spoken to an expert. who had confidently mentioned how by the year's end and through the festival season, you will only see it get expensive. And that’s the route the metal has taken. He had estimated by December, or maybe slightly earlier, the price tag would read INR 125,000.

Price estimate by the end of 2025

Gold prices are steadily rising, Chetan Bagrecha, Director, Nikita Jewellers, said, "Gold prices have been peaking for over six to eight months now, and that too without any correction. It has been showing a steep rise, and from we are predicting it will go up to INR 122,000 to 125,000 by year-end.”

“The wars around the globe and the US tariffs have heavily impacted the prices, and one may not see respite in the near future,” he added.

The demand for silver is increasing, and with that, the prices will also surge much higher.

Price trajectory