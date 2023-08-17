Girl suffers burns onboard Vistara flight as beverage spills, airline to reimburse medical bills

Vistara, the Indian full-service airline on Wednesday (August 16) said that a child onboard one of its flights suffered burn injuries because of spillage of a hot beverage. The flight was going from New Delhi to Frankfurt. Vistara added that all medical expenses of the child will be reimbursed by the airline.

The incident happened on flight UK25 on August 11. The child who suffered burn injuries is a 10-year-old girl. She was travelling with her parents.

Vistara has released a statement saying it is reviewing and refining process, wherever required, to avoid such situations in the future.

"Our cabin crew had served hot chocolate to the child on the request of her parents, however, the hot water spilled on her since the child was playful during the service. In line with the SOPs, our crew immediately provided first-aid as warranted for the spill, and sought support from a paramedic onboard, who volunteered to assist until the flight landed in Frankfurt," the spokesperson said in the statement.

The airline has said that it ensured medical care immediately upon landing and arranged an ambulance. The girl along with her mother was sent to the hospital.

A post on social media platform X on August 13 claimed the airline's air hostess caused "2nd degree burn to 10 year old on flight to Frankfurt".

The post by one Rachna Gupta also said an unfortunate accident was poorly handled and that the Vistara hostess did not apologise.

Vistara has said in the statement that its representatives have been in touch with the customers constantly after the incident.

"We have already facilitated their early return to India, arranged for ground transportation in Frankfurt, met them at the airport and extended extensive on-ground support. We have conveyed to the customer that all medical expenses arising from this incident will be reimbursed by us."

"We continue to discuss with the customer and provide any further assistance as required. We are also reviewing and refining our processes, wherever required, to ensure such situations are avoided in the future. As always, safety and comfort of our customers is of utmost importance to us," the spokesperson said.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines.

