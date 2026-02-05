/Ghaziabad suicide case: Three sisters who jumped to deaths had created Social Media accounts with Korean identities

In a significant update, the police revealed that three sisters, who jumped from their ninth-floor apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, had even created a social media account using Korean names. The investigations have uncovered that three sisters: Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12) were identified as Korean names Maria, Aliza, and Cindy in the social media account with a good number of followers.

Around 10 days ago, their father learnt about the account, deleted it and confiscated their mobile phones. As a result, the girls were deeply upset as they could no longer watch Korean dramas, NDTV reported.

Police stated that the father, Chetan Kumar, who was under a debt of Rs 2 crore, sold the mobile phones to clear an electricity bill. He also allegedly threatened to get the girls married off, to which the sisters reportedly replied that they could not marry because they were “not Indian but Korean.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier reports suggested that the girls were playing a task-based Korean game that culminated in suicide. However, by Wednesday evening, police clarified that while the girls were influenced by Korean culture, it was not the sole factor behind their deaths.

The family had been facing severe financial hardship, and the girls had not attended school for the past two years. Police said this was due to the heavy debt burden, adding that the father had made no effort to re-enrol them in school.

Details from the diary

Additionally, the diary left behind by the girls after their suicide indicated that they had an acute obsession with Korea and Korean culture, leading to their suicide. "We love Korean, love, love, love," echoes the diary of three sisters whose deaths have renewed concerns over the unmonitored use of mobile phones among children.