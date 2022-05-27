Geetanjali Shree’s Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand' becomes first book in any Indian language to win Booker Prize

For the first time in history, a book in any Indian language has won International Booker Prize. Well, we are not kidding. The award has been bagged by Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand', which has been penned by author Geetanjali Shree, media reports said. The author was 'completely overwhelmed' with the 'bolt from the blue' win. She accepted the prize worth GBP 50,000. She will share it with Daisy Rockwell, who had translated the book in English.

'Tomb of Sand', which is originally named 'Ret Samadhi', talks about an 80-year-old woman in northern India. The tale described by the New Delhi-based author in the book was dubbed a 'joyous cacophony' by the Booker judges. They also called it an "irresistible novel".

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

In an acceptance speech at a ceremony in London on Thursday, the 64-year-old author said, "I never dreamt of the Booker, I never thought I could. What a huge recognition, I'm amazed, delighted, honoured and humbled."

"There is a melancholy satisfaction in the award going to it. ‘Ret Samadhi/Tomb of Sand' is an elegy for the world we inhabit, a lasting energy that retains hope in the face of impending doom. The Booker will surely take it to many more people than it would have reached otherwise, that should do the book no harm," the author said.

(With inputs from agencies)