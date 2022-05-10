Geared up to handle aftermath of Cyclone Asani, says Indian Coast Guard

With weather forecasts indicating that 'Asani', the severe cyclone storm off India's east coast is likely to move towards north-west Bay of Bengal, the Indian Coast Guard(ICG) is closely monitoring the situation.

As the cyclone is expected to move off the north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, the Coast Guard has deployed two ships with helicopters for responding to any contingency including rescue operations post-landfall of the weather system.

Ships at anchorage have also been advised to take shelter and necessary safety measures. Port authorities, oil rig operators, shipping, fisheries authorities and fishermen associations have been informed about the possible impact. The ICG is also in contact with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of boats, vessels and fixed platforms.

In addition to this, Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) with inflatable boats, life boats and lifejackets are on standby for undertaking disaster response operations. Medical teams and ambulances have also been kept on standby for swift mobilisation.

