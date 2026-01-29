/GDP growth, lower deficit, strong exports set Budget 2026 tone -- Key numbers from Economic Survey

Indian Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (Jan 29) tabled the Economic Survey 2025–26, in the Lok Sabha. This year's "report card" of the Indian economy has laid out an ambitious but cautious roadmap for India's medium-term growth. India's Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran is scheduled to hold a press conference soon. Released ahead of the Union Budget 2026, the Economic Survey 2025-26 sets the tone for the government's economic approach. Earlier, PM Modi said that India is onboard “Reform Express” setting the tone for upcoming Budget.

Economic Survey of India

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic advise. It provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal.