Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: SIT arrests absconding accused Rushikesh Devdikar

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder case of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, arrested one of the accused, Rushikesh Devdikar.



According to SIT, Devdikar was a part of the conspiracy to kill Gauri Lankesh. He is the eighteenth accused in the case.



The probe team is searching his house for clues and he will be produced before the Judicial Magistrate on Friday.



Originally Devdikar is from Aurangabad, Maharashtra but the day he was arrested, he was hiding in a house in Katras, Dhanbad district of Jharkhand.



The 44-year old absconding accused was primarily involved in the murder of the left-leaning journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her house by two assailants in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

Lankesh was allegedly killed by a member of a gang on being identified as "durjan" (evil person) in a book by the Sanatan Sanstha.

From noted playwright Girish Karnad and rationalist, K S Bhagawan to Gauri Lankesh and others, the gang had also prepared a list of the people whom they wanted to kill.

Sanatan Sanstha was also accused of killing of the rationalist MM Kalburgi.

A strong defence team has been trying to dismantle the allegations made by the SIT ever since a 9,325-page charge sheet was filed against those who were involved in the murder. The charge sheet names 18 people, of which two are still at large, have been accused of indoctrination, conspiracy, undergoing weapons procurement and training, mobilisation of funds and carrying out the murder among other charges.

