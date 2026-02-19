/Galgotias University blames professor Neha Singh's 'enthusiasm of being on camera' for AI robodog row

Galgotias University on Wednesday (Feb 18) issued a fresh apology after facing backlash over a robot dog showcased at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The robot dog, which was initially presented as an in-house innovation, was later found to be of Chinese origin. In its latest statement, the university admitted that confusion arose because its representative at the summit was "ill-informed" and insisted that despite her "enthusiasm of being on camera," Professor Neha Singh was not authorised to speak to the media.

In a statement published on its X account, Galgotias University said, "We at Galgotias University wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent AI Summit."

Blaming Singh, the university said, "One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and, in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press," the statement read. Amid reports that the university was asked to vacate the premises, it added that it had vacated the premises after understanding the "organisers sentiments".

The Robodog controversy: What happened?

The row erupted after a video from the summit went viral on social media. In the clip, Professor Neha Singh introduced a robot dog named "Orion," saying it had been developed by the university’s Centre of Excellence. She described the machine as capable of surveillance and campus monitoring, claiming it could move autonomously across the premises.

Soon after, several users online pointed out that the robot resembled a model made by Chinese robotics firm Unitree, raising questions about its origin.

In its initial response, the university denied ever claiming to have manufactured the robot dog. "Galgotias has not built this robodog, nor have we claimed to do so," it said, adding that its focus is on training students to design and deploy advanced technologies using globally available tools. "What we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies here in Bharat."

Summit fallout

The controversy escalated when reports emerged that the university had been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Impact Summit Expo for causing what was described as a "national embarrassment."