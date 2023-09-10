G20 Summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife take a spiritual break, visit famous Akshardham temple

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, paid a visit to the Akshardham Temple in Delhi during his stay in India. His presence at the temple was notable, given the significance of Akshardham as a cultural and spiritual landmark in India. The visit was part of Sunak's official trip to attend the G20 Summit, where global leaders gathered to address critical global issues.

Historic first visit as UK PM

Rishi Sunak's visit to India holds a special place in diplomatic relations between the two countries. This marks his first official visit to India since assuming office as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The visit underscored the importance of fostering stronger ties between India and the UK, both politically and culturally.

Security measures were significantly heightened in and around the Akshardham Temple, given the high-profile nature of the visit. Ensuring the safety and security of the Prime Minister and his delegation remained a top priority.

Sunak, with deep-rooted Hindu heritage, expressed his pride in his cultural roots during his visit to India. Prior to his visit to Akshardham, he had publicly mentioned his desire to visit a temple in India, emphasizing the spiritual and personal significance of such visits.

While in Delhi, Sunak and his wife, Akshata, also expressed their intention to relish some of their favourite local dining experiences, reminiscing about the restaurants they used to frequent in the city. Their plans indicated a desire to connect with the culture and culinary delights of India during their visit.

Supporting PM Modi and the G20 summit

During his time in India, Rishi Sunak conveyed his "enormous respect" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his eagerness to support him in ensuring the success of the G20 Summit. The summit provided a platform for world leaders to engage in discussions on global challenges, making collaboration crucial.

Prime Minister Modi and Sunak held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. These discussions focused on enhancing trade ties, boosting investment, and strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK. Their interactions built on previous dialogues held during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima earlier in the year, where they explored topics ranging from a potential India-UK free trade agreement to innovation and science collaboration.