/From visas to direct flights: What Argentina Ambassador and South African High Commissioner said at WION Iconic Tourism Summit

The WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026, presented by VFS Global in association with Red Hat Communications, brought together key voices from across the global tourism ecosystem in New Delhi on Wednesday (Sep 23). A panel titled “Borders Without Barriers: The Diplomacy of Visas & Mobility” brought together H.E. Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of Seychelles to India; H.E. Mariano Agustín Caucino, Ambassador of Argentina to India; H.E. Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner of South Africa to India; and Sharad Gowani, Head of Operations - India, VFS Global.

The panel focused on how visa policies, connectivity, accessibility and changing travel patterns can shape tourism and strengthen relations between countries. Speakers also discussed the role of the Global South, youth exchanges, technology and easier mobility in creating new opportunities for the tourism sector.

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The WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 brought together key voices from across the tourism ecosystem to discuss the sector’s future, emerging opportunities, evolving trends and challenges that could shape its growth in the years ahead. Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was the chief guest, while Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra was the guest of honour.

Anil Sooklal: India, South Africa must deepen tourism ties

H.E. Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner of South Africa to India, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BRICS Summit and said the grouping could have a direct impact in changing perspectives and strengthening ties. Speaking about India-South Africa relations, Sooklal said the two countries share historical relations but have not fully capitalised on them in the tourism sector. He stressed the need to find ways to deepen tourism between the two countries, adding that tourism is increasingly being driven by the Global South.

Sooklal said better connectivity was essential and highlighted the need for direct flights between India and South Africa. Referring to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s views, he said direct air connectivity could help boost travel between the two countries. He also stressed the importance of a friendly visa regime and said people needed to be educated about the opportunities available in both countries.

Sooklal said the tourism sector also needs to make full use of Gen Z, creating new avenues for younger travellers who, he noted, should not remain under the shadow of stereotypes associated with tourists of the past. He also highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence tools to increase tourism and said there were significant opportunities for tourism within the Global South.

Sooklal said South Africa wants to see more South Africans travelling to India to study and more Indians travelling to South Africa for education. “The strength of the relationship lies in ensuring that our youths mingle,” he said, stressing the importance of greater interaction between young people from the two countries.

Mariano Agustín Caucino: Focus on concrete tourism measures

H.E. Mariano Agustín Caucino, Ambassador of Argentina to India, spoke about the need for concrete measures to strengthen tourism between India and Argentina. Caucino highlighted connectivity as an important factor in facilitating travel and called for the restoration of flights to Madrid as part of efforts to improve travel links. He said Argentina is “opening as much as possible” to facilitate tourism and noted that, in the case of India, Argentina had decided to facilitate travel for Indian nationals who already have a US visa for tourism purposes. “We hope India can do the same,” Caucino said, adding that a similar approach could also be considered for other neighbouring countries.

Sharad Gowani: Travellers want flexibility