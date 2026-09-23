/‘Charaiveti, Charaiveti’: Gajendra Shekhawat invokes Vedas at WION Iconic Tourism Summit, says India on course to become developed nation by 2047

Indian Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while speaking at WION's Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026, said that India was well on its way to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"India's first quarter growth stunned the world," he noted while presenting the keynote address at the WION Summit. "Despite geopolitical turbulence, India stands firm," he added.

'Charaiveti, Charaiveti': India on course to Viksit Bharat 2047 goal

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Drawing from India's cultural heritage, the Vedas, Shekhawat noted that they tell us to keep moving, keep going. "Charaiveti, Charaiveti...our sages told us the wisdom of moving in pursuit of knowledge and new opportunities."

“Change is eternal, but in modern times the pace of transformation is rapid,” he said, adding that “PM Modi has laid the roadmap for rapid strides for a developed nation by 2047."



These themes form the backdrop to the WION Iconic Tourism Summit & Awards 2026, being held in New Delhi on September 23. The summit brings together government representatives, diplomats and leaders from tourism, aviation, hospitality and technology to examine issues ranging from visas and mobility to tourism infrastructure, cultural diplomacy and travel technology. Diplomats from nearly 20 countries are expected to participate, giving the discussions a broader international dimension.



WION's Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026

The summit will explore some of the most pressing issues shaping global mobility today, from visa policy and border management to biometric travel, digital transformation, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in enhancing traveller experiences. The event will conclude with the Iconic Awards 2026, recognising outstanding individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the travel and tourism industry.

The summit will also see the participation of ambassadors from Argentina, Greece, Suriname, Ireland, Slovakia, Cyprus, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Seychelles, along with prominent leaders from the tourism, aviation and hospitality sectors.