/Fresh western disturbance triggers snowfall, rain; authorities warn of landslides

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are witnessing a fresh spell of inclement weather, with snowfall in higher reaches and widespread rainfall across the plains over the past 24 hours. Light snowfall was reported at Zojila Pass, the crucial link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the Ladakh region, while several higher-altitude areas across Kashmir also received fresh snow. In the plains, including Srinagar, intermittent rain continued to lash the region.

The Meteorological Department said cloudy conditions prevail across Ladakh and forecast similar weather at multiple locations through the day. It has issued an advisory warning of rising temperatures that could trigger avalanches or landslides, particularly in vulnerable areas such as Zojila. Residents and travellers have been urged to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, a landslide near Mehar in Ramban district disrupted traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Monday evening. Traffic Movement was temporarily suspended after debris blocked both the up and down tubes. Authorities later cleared the route, restoring traffic.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the MeT Department, intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall, accompanied by gusty winds, are expected to continue across the Kashmir Valley.

The weather is likely to remain unsettled in the coming days. Between April 3 and April 4, the region is expected to witness generally cloudy skies with scattered light rain and snowfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. The broader outlook until April 10 suggests erratic weather patterns, with frequent rainfall across the valley.