French destroyer FNS Chevalier Paul docks at Mumbai after naval exercise with Indian forces

France has deployed the Horizon-class air defence destroyer FNS Chevalier Paul in the Indian Ocean as part of France’s permanent military presence in the region.

The French government said the destroyer is making a port call at Mumbai currently and will later sail to Kochi as part of Indo-French naval cooperation.

Captain Antoine Vibert, commanding officer of the Chevalier Paul, told WION that a multi-role destroyer specialises in air defence. It protects high-value units from any threat.

The principal mission of the destroyer is the "escort and protection" of a Carrier Strike Group. It can also be deployed for a variety of other tasks. The destroyer has a crew of 215 with 15 per cent being women.

Vibert added that France always deploys one frigate or a destroyer in the Indian Ocean while adding that France has many strategic interests in the Indian Ocean and it wants to protect them.

In April, India and France had held the “Varuna” bilateral exercise with military drills taking place in the Arabian Sea. The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle had taken place in the exercise.

India had also taken place in the French-led “La Pérouse” naval exercise which included navies from Australia, US and Japan.

The destroyer Chevalier Paul had taken part in Indo-French air and naval exercise off the coast of Maharashtra. Indian and French forces had deployed aircraft including the Mirage 2000 and Rafale jets as both sides pitted pilots against each other in complex air attacks and defence scenarios.