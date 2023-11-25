Four dead, 60 injured during stampede at concert in university in India's Kerala

Four people died and 60 others were injured after a stampede occurred during a concert at the CUSAT University in the Indian state of Kerala on Saturday (Nov 25). According to the news agency ANI, Municipal Councilor Pramod said the exit and entrance at the same gate led to the stampede.

"Students were trying to enter through the same gate. Students who were entering through the steep steps fell first and the huge crowd at the gate stomped them again and again," Pramod said.

The concert was being held in the open-air auditorium on the campus, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said. Health Minister George was coordinating treatment facilities at the state-run Medical College and Hospital at Kalamassery. #WATCH | Kochi | Four students died and several others were injured in a stampede at CUSAT University in Kochi. The accident took place during a music concert that was held in the open-air auditorium on the campus.



(Outside visuals from the hospital) pic.twitter.com/ahz3hB8ZuR — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023 × Of the 60 injured, 10 were reported to be in critical condition.

Speaking to ANI, Kerala's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar said, "It is suspected that there was a college arts function being held by the school of engineering. The invitees were asked to come in black T-shirts...Due to sudden rain people who were at the sites tried to get inside." #WATCH | Kerala | Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar says, "It is suspected that there was a college arts function being held by the school of engineering. The invitees were asked to come in black t-shirts...Due to sudden rain people who were at the… pic.twitter.com/9C2RLqCkP6 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023 × "So suddenly people who were on the steps fell & people walked over them...Four people were brought dead to the hospital, and another four were seriously injured," ADGP Kumar added.